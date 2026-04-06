Clip From Bangladesh Viral as Lathi Charge by Armed Forces in West Bengal

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A video showing men in military uniforms resorting to a lathi-charge against 'rioters,' is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming state elections.
What we found: At first, we noticed the watermark of "Jamuna TV" on the video. Since this news outlet operates out of Bangladesh, it indicated that the incident did not occur in India.
We, then, divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a post on Facebook, featuring the same viral clip, uploaded by "Jamuna TV's" official page on .
The post's caption noted, "Army lathicharges after attempt to seize centre in Brahmanbaria" (sic.)
Additionally, another news outlet, United News of Bangladesh, shared the same visual on its YouTube page.
They reported that during voting the in the Brahmanbaria constituency, a group of miscreants allegedly attempted to dominate and capture several polling stations, following which army personnel on duty swiftly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.
Conclusion: The viral clip is from Bangladesh and took place during the recent elections in February and not West Bengal, as claimed.
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