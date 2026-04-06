Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip From Bangladesh Viral as Lathi Charge by Armed Forces in West Bengal

Clip From Bangladesh Viral as Lathi Charge by Armed Forces in West Bengal

We were able to trace this video to Bangladesh elections, where the army 'lathi-charged,' in a constituency.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Bangladesh and not West Bengal, as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video is from Bangladesh and not West Bengal, as claimed. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A video showing men in military uniforms resorting to a lathi-charge against 'rioters,' is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming state elections.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from Bangladesh and not West Bengal, as claimed.

Also ReadOld Video of Ballot Papers Being Counted Falsely Linked to 2026 Bangladesh Polls

What we found: At first, we noticed the watermark of "Jamuna TV" on the video. Since this news outlet operates out of Bangladesh, it indicated that the incident did not occur in India.

  • We, then, divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to a post on Facebook, featuring the same viral clip, uploaded by "Jamuna TV's" official page on 12 February.

  • The post's caption noted, "Army lathicharges after attempt to seize centre in Brahmanbaria" (sic.)

Here is a preview of the post. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • Additionally, another news outlet, United News of Bangladesh, shared the same visual on its YouTube page.

  • They reported that during voting the in the Brahmanbaria constituency, a group of miscreants allegedly attempted to dominate and capture several polling stations, following which army personnel on duty swiftly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Conclusion: The viral clip is from Bangladesh and took place during the recent elections in February and not West Bengal, as claimed.

Also ReadVideo of Women Beaten Over Land Dispute in West Bengal Given False Communal Spin
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