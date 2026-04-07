Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi’s ‘Photoshoot’ in Kerala Before Polls

AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi’s ‘Photoshoot’ in Kerala Before Polls

AI-detection tools Hive Moderation and Sightengine revealed that the viral image was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;AI-detection tools Hive Moderation and Sightengine revealed that the viral image was AI-generated. </p></div>
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Fact-Check: AI-detection tools Hive Moderation and Sightengine revealed that the viral image was AI-generated.

(Source: The Quint) 

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After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent road show in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a photo supposedly showing him standing under a coconut tree, with cameras and microphones filming him is being shared on social media.

  • Those sharing the image claimed it showed PM Modi's photoshoot amid the ongoing campaigning for the Kerala assembly elections.

Here is the link to the post

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Also ReadImage of PM Modi Sitting Amid a Production Setup in an Assam Tea Garden Is AI

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image but did not find any credible claims to prove the validity of the claim.

  • Team WebQoof, then, closely observed the image and noticed a few irregularities such as PM Modi's face appeared smudged and uneven and his fingers also seemed almost overlapping one another. Overall the texture of the image seemed unnatural.

Here is a close-up of the image. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine which concluded that the viral photo was AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

Here are the results by Sightengine. 

PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit also debunked this viral image and noted that it was "fake and AI-generated."

Conclusion: The viral image showing PM Modi's purported photoshoot in Kerala is AI-generated and not a real incident.

Also ReadAI Image Shared as Littered Ground After PM Modi's Rally in West Bengal
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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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