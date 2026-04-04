TMC Seeks Removal of Bhabanipur RO, Alleging Link With BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

The Trinamool Congress has formally requested the Election Commission to remove Surajit Roy, the Returning Officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The party alleges that Roy has a documented association with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari. The elections in West Bengal are scheduled in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with results to be announced on 4 May. No action has yet been taken on the TMC’s representation.