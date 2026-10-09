Old Videos Falsely Shared Bajrang Dal Reaching Jantar Mantar Ahead of Protest

A set of videos showing large groups of people and vehicles are being widely shared on social media, with the claim that they show members of the Bajrang Dal reaching Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is set to commence on 10 October 2026.

The first video shows a massive rally involving cars, bikes, and tractors, with people carrying saffron flags in or on them.