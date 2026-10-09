Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video of Youth Dancing Falsely Shared To Be From CJP Protest in Mumbai

Unrelated Video of Youth Dancing Falsely Shared To Be From CJP Protest in Mumbai

We found out that the video is from a cultural event at IIT Delhi.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "This video is from the CJP movement that took place today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where some youths stole the show by dancing to the song 'Character Dheela Hai' "

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a dance battle from an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show Ashutosh Dixit 'Celebrating' Becoming IAF Chief

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with similar visuals and a caption claiming it is from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The video's caption claims that it shows IIT Delhi.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • One of the videos sharing the same visuals has a caption that reads, "Street Dance battle at IIT Delhi"

  • We found a video sharing the same visuals; however, from a different angle.

The video shows visuals similar to the viral video. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

The video shot from a different angle shows the same people as in the viral video.  

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • While running a keyword search, we found out that a cultural festival named 'Rendezvous' was conducted by IIT Delhi from 28 September 2026 to 1 October 2026.

  • We noticed that the video shot from a different angle had a poster on the ground with a logo that looked similar to the official logo of 'Rendezvous'.

The comparison between the logo from the dance battle video and the one from the official Instagram page of Rendezvous. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video shows a dance battle from an event at IIT Delhi.

Also ReadNo, Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Did Not Show Support for for CJP-Led Protest

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