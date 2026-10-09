Unrelated Video of Youth Dancing Falsely Shared To Be From CJP Protest in Mumbai

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "This video is from the CJP movement that took place today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where some youths stole the show by dancing to the song 'Character Dheela Hai' "