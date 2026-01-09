WebQoof Recap: AI Visual of Rajnath Singh, Venezuela Unrest & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: AI Visual of Rajnath Singh, Venezuela Unrest & More

Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap: Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week.</p></div>
(Source: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

From videos of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and scenes showing the crisis in Venezuela made using artificial intelligence (AI), to false claims about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the recent demolition drive at Turkman Gate in New Delhi, here are a few pieces of fake news that went viral this week.

1. False Claims About Turkman Gate’s Faiz-E-Elahi Mosque Being Demolished Go Viral

Amid the demolition drive which broke down some ‘illegal encroachments’ such as a dispensary and community hall, around the Faiz-E-Ellahi mosque at the Turkman Gate near the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, several social media posts emerged that the mosque was also broken down in the process.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

However, this claim is false. Team WebQoof went on the ground and verified that the mosque structure remained intact. Neither the Delhi High Court or Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s notice deemed the mosque as ‘illegal.’

Read the story here.

2. Clip of Rajnath Singh Saying RSS Provoked Muslims for Delhi Blast Is a Deepfake

A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a public event is being shared online. He was heard alleging that “bad RSS extremists” were provoking Muslim youth and acting behind incidents like the Delhi blast, using those arrested as pawns.

The clip is circulated with the claim that Singh admitted RSS leaders manipulated Muslim youth in the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November 2025.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the claim is false as the video is an AI-manipulated one and doesn't show a real statement by Singh.

Read the story here.

3. AI Clip Shared as Venezuelans Gathered on Streets in Solidarity With Prez Maduro

A video of a large, emotional crowd on the streets is being circulated on social media as recent footage from Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro was ousted.

Social media users have shared the clip with conflicting claims, with some saying it shows Venezuelans protesting Maduro’s “kidnapping” by the US, while others claim it depicts celebrations following his capture in a US-led operation.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the video has been generated using the help of AI tools and does not show real visuals.

Read the fact-check here.

4. Fact-Check: Did Bangladesh Cancel Holidays for Hindu Festivals? No!

A graphic claiming that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has cancelled holidays for major Hindu festivals, including Durga Puja, Janmashtami, and Saraswati Puja, is being shared on social media platforms.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false. The official Bangladeshi government websites clearly note Durga Puja and Janmashtami as government holidays, but does not show Saraswati Puja in the list as it already falls on a weekend.

Read the story here.

5. Is Mayor Zohran Mamdani Responsible for Subway Fare Hikes in New York City? No!

After New York City subway fares increased by 10 cents from 4 January, social media users in India blamed the city’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, for the hike.

Posts claimed that Mamdani, who had campaigned on making buses free, allowed fares to rise from $2.90 to $3 per ride despite his campaign promises.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

However, the claim is false. The hike in fares for subways was decided on 30 September 2025, while Eric Adams was still mayor of New York City.

Read the story here.

