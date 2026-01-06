AI-Manipulated Video of a Leopard Attack Viral as One From Amravati as Real

advertisement
A video showing a leopard attacking people on a moving train, taking hold of someone, and inciting panic among travellers is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the clip claim that the incident took place in Gopal Nagar, Amravati district, Maharashtra.
What we found: At first, we noticed some anomalies in the viral clip such as the leopard's body parts being invisible when it is seeing running along the train.
These anomalies are usually found in content created using AI.
We, then, ran the video on AI-detection tool 'Deepfake-O-Meter,' where one of its parameters deemed the video as AI.
We then ran a relevant keyword search about recent leopard attacks in Amravati and found a statement by a rescue team officer of the region, Amol Gavner, who stated that the viral video was fake and has been generated using "AI technology."
Conclusion: The viral clip showing the leopard attack is AI-manipulated and not a real incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)