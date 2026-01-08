Is Mayor Zohran Mamdani Responsible for Subway Fare Hikes in New York City? No!

After New York City's subway rides saw a 10 cent hike in fares from 4 January, social media users in India shared posts holding the city's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani responsible for the higher cost of transit.

The claim: Those sharing such posts have claimed that Mamdani, who campaigned to make buses free for NYC commuters, "allowed" bus and subway fares to be increased from $2.90 to $3 per ride, despite talking about making buses free in his campaign.