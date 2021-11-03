Did Captain Mohammad Nabi Sponsor Afghan Team for 2021 T20 World Cup? No!

A viral social media post is claiming that the captain of Afghanistan's T20 team, Mohammad Nabi, spent his own money to sponsor the team for the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup because the Taliban refused to support the team.

The Taliban recently took over the country, following which there have been speculations about the future of cricket in the country.

However, we didn't find any news report stating that Nabi was sponsoring the team for the World Cup. On the contrary, we found a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Afghanistan Cricket Board that stated that Sediki Grup were going to be their sponsors for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.