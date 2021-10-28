Video From Train Simulation Game Shared as Railway System in Israel

Fact-Check | A video showing a train simulation has been shared by several social media users as a real video from Israel.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a train going up tracks made on a pyramid-like structure has gone viral with a claim that it shows a "beautiful example of engineering from Israel".
However, we found the viral video was not from Israel. We found the YouTube channel where the video was first uploaded and it said that the video was a simulation from a game and not real. We also found that the places mentioned in the claim were made up and Israel didn't have places by those names.
CLAIM
The caption shared with the viral video said, "इंजीनियरिंग की एक खूबसूरत मिसाल ये रेल ट्रैक इज़राइल देश मे है जो रसद समग्री लेकर उरपारा से बेगुन जरारा तक १२८० किलोमीटर का सफऱ तय करती है, जिस रास्ते मे इस प्रकार के १३ परामिड पुल पर से ये रेल गुजरती है । बहुत ही अद्भुत और उपयोगी है यह तकनीक ।"
[Translation: A beautiful example of engineering, this rail track is in the country of Israel, which covers a distance of 1280 km from Urpara to Begun Jarra with logistics material, and this rail passes over 13 such pyramids on its way. It is an amazing and useful technology.]
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We spotted a floating text on the video that said, "Daffa Railfans ID". It was next to the logo of video sharing platform YouTube.
We spotted a floating text on the video that said, "Daffa Railfans ID".
We looked up the YouTube channel and found the video uploaded on 21 September.
In the description of the video, the user has said "All Videos Only Happens In The Game". The about section of the YouTube channel, when tranlsated from Indonesian to English (using Google Translate), said that the channel is created to share videos from "2019 train simulator game".
A link to the channel can be found here.
We conducted a keyword search for the game on Google and found that the name of the application was "Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019".
Other YouTube channels also uploaded simulated videos from the application. A video uploaded on another YouTube channel called "Iyan Railfans ID" showed a similar pyramid-like railway track.
We also conducted a keyword search for the places mentioned in the viral claim and didn't find any place called Urpara or Begun Jarra in Israel. We also didn't find any report or source talking about a pyramid railway track/bridge present in Israel.
Evidently, a video simulation from a game was shared by several social media users with a false claim that it showed the real railway system in Israel.
