2021 T20 World Cup: Ahead of India-New Zealand Tie, Hardik Pandya Bowls in Nets

Pandya did not bowl in India's tournament-opening 10-wicket loss against Pakistan either, although, he was off the field for the entirety of the innings after hurting his shoulder while batting.



Speaking ahead of India's first game against Pakistan, captain Virat Kohli had said that Pandya was on course to bowl at the tournament.



"I honestly feel that Hardik Pandya presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said.



India next play New Zealand on October 31, with both teams desperate for points after each losing their first fixture against Pakistan.