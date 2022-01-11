Sonu Sood Says He'll Remain Without Political Affiliations While Wishing Sister

Sonu Sood with his sister Malvika Sood.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood began her journey in politics by joining the Congress on Monday. Sonu took to Twitter to wish Malvika, and added that he will remain without political affiliations. Sonu also wrote that he continue with his social work. The actor has been lauded for his humanitarian work through the pandemic.
"As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions", Sonu wrote.
Malvika Sood would be Congress's candidate from her hometown Moga in the February Punjab Assembly polls.
After the announcement, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi took to Twitter to welcome Malvika into the party.
