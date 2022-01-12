What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, is not letting himself out of the limelight.

Having indicated in the past that he should be CM candidate for the Congress Party, Sidhu has been pushing his agenda for Punjab and a roadmap to get it done in what he calls the "Punjab Model".

Until a few days, he, too, was insisting that a CM candidate should be declared by the Congress Party.

When asked by reporters, however, whether the party high command would nominate the CM candidate, Sidhu fired back.

"Everyone wants to be CM. People of Punjab will decide who will be the Chief Minister. Who told you that the (Congress) high command will make the CM?" he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The CM candidate of Punjab, therefore, is yet to be ascertained.

But what is certain is that the internal crisis of the Punjab Congress, which has been going on for months tracing back to Captain Amarinder's resignation as CM, continues and shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from the Indian Express and NDTV)