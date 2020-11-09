Sonu Sood Sought Votes For Tejashwi in Bihar Polls? Pic is Edited

An edited image of Sonu Sood with a poster is doing rounds on social media with a claim that he had asked people to vote for Tejashwi Yadav in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the results of which will be out on 10 November.

The image, however, is from October when Jamshedpur-based artist Arjun Das had met the actor to present him a painting of Sood’s parents for his work for the migrant labourers during the lockdown. A poster on Bihar elections has been edited onto the painting in the original image.