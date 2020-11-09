Sonu Sood Sought Votes For Tejashwi in Bihar Polls? Pic is Edited

An edited image of Sonu Sood with a poster is doing rounds on social media with a claim that he had asked people to vote for Tejashwi Yadav in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the results of which will be out on 10 November. The image, however, is from October when Jamshedpur-based artist Arjun Das had met the actor to present him a painting of Sood’s parents for his work for the migrant labourers during the lockdown. A poster on Bihar elections has been edited onto the painting in the original image.

The morphed image was shared with the claim, “सोनू सूद ने कहा बिहार के विकास के लिए तेजस्वी जी को वोट दें।” (Translate: “Sonu Sood said vote for Tejashwi ji for the development of Bihar.”)

A keyword search of ‘Sonu Sood’ on Facebook led us to a post by Facebook page, Jamshedpur series, which had uploaded the original image with the caption, “Artist Arjun Das Sonu from our city Jamshedpur met Sood ji and gifted his paintings to him with his hands,” in Hindi.

The same image was also uploaded by Facebook page, Jamshedpur Mirror, garnering over 9,56,000 likes and 15,000 shares at the time of writing this article. Artist Arjun Das had also shared a video from his visit on Twitter, where the original painting can be seen clearly.

A keyword search also led us to a report in Hindi daily, Jagran, carrying the image and stating, “recently, Arjun went to Mumbai and gifted Sonu Sood his painting.” Further, a closer look at the image, where the actor is holding the frame of painting, shows that the poster on Bihar elections has been edited onto the original image. Evidently, an image of Sonu Sood has been morphed to falsely claim that he asked people to vote for Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar elections.