One person who has proved to be a real-life hero for hundreds during the nationwide lockdown is Sonu Sood. The actor began with opening up his Juhu hotel for COVID-19 frontline workers, who are fighting the long battle and are unable to go home.Then, Sonu started helping migrants by providing them with food. He has fed over 45,000 migrants on the streets. Not just that, the actor has arranged for buses to get thousands of migrant workers to their native state. He has been working round the clock to get necessary permission from some state governments so that he can send as many migrants from Mumbai as possible.Lockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges For More Buses To Take Migrants Home“The first step is to convince the migrant workers to stop walking and assure them that we are there to help. Then we provide them with food and shelter till all necessary permissions are granted to get them back home”, Sonu tells The Quint. He has been personally talking to state officials of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar to help get the migrants home.As for states that are not allowing migrants, Sonu Sood says that people are stuck and have nowhere to go. He urges the states to build quarantine facilities for their migrants and take necessary precautions, but not refuse them to go home.This work has been keeping Sonu busy during lockdown. His phone has been ringing non-stop and his social media is flooded with people requesting him to help them reach home. He says his friends from Bollywood, Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, are all praises for him and keep asking if they can be of any help.Will Help Keep Medics Safe: Farhan Donates PPEs to Mumbai Hospital We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.