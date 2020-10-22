Old Image Falsely Shared as Yogi Adityanath’s Recent Bihar Rally

An old image of a huge crowd is being shared with a claim that it shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s recent Bihar rally. Sonal Gupta The viral image is actually old and not of Adityanath’s recent rally. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof An old image of a huge crowd is being shared with a claim that it shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s recent Bihar rally.

An image of a massive crowd gathered at a ground is being shared with a false claim that it shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent rally in Bihar, for the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the image could be traced back to 2014.

The viral image.

CLAIM

The image is being shared with the claim, “योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुनने के लिए बिहार की एक रैली में उमड़ा जनसैलाब.. जय श्री राम के नारों से गूंजा मैदान” (Translation: A huge crowd gathered at a rally in Bihar to listen to Yogi Adityanath. The ground was filled with chants of Jai Shree Ram)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The image is old and not of Adityanath’s recent rally as claimed. A reverse image search led us to a website, Desh Gujarat, which had shared the image on 5 February 2014 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata. “It is said that Modi and crowd are made for each other. The state where BJP has negligible presence in terms of elected representatives, offers this much of crowd to Modi’s rally,” the article states.

The same picture was viral in 2019 ahead of the Lok Saha polls with a claim that it shows PM Modi’s West Bengal rally. The Quint had debunked the false claim back then as well. Evidently, an old image has been revived as Yogi Adityanath’s recent rally in Bihar.

