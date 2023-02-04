Siddique Kappan’s Fake Twitter Account Emerges After His Release From Jail

On 2 February, incarcerated journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail after a Lucknow court signed the order of his release.

The 43-year-old journalist from Kerala's Malappuram district, who was in jail for nearly 28 months, was arrested in 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl had died after she was allegedly raped.

Now a Twitter account, which had over 5,500 followers at the time of writing this story, posing to be Kappan is active on the microblogging platform.