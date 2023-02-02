'Our Fight Is Far From Over': Siddique Kappan's Wife as Court Orders His Release

Raihanath said that once they return to Kerala, the focus would entirely be on getting Kappan back on his feet – health-wise. "This is a man who has been locked up in a jail cell for two and a half years. We need to focus on his health. He has undergone a lot of trauma," she said.

She added that any plans for the case would be made only after he gets better.

Raihanath also recalled how difficult life has been for her and the family all these years.