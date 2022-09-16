'Siddique Kappan Is My Best Friend, We Are Very Proud Of Him', Says His Wife

Siddique Kappan is not just my husband, but also my best friend. What I love the most is how we could talk about everything. We would sit for hours talking about everything and nothing. We are both very sensitive and get emotional about everything. Even Kappan gets close to everybody and is very attached.

He is also best friends with our children. My son and he would spend hours talking about their shared passion: football. But now his thinking has completely changed. My children's dreams have changed. My daughter is quite angered by all this. My daughter asks me every day if he has got bail in UAPA and PMLA cases. She reads all the newspapers and when she learns that a person charged under UAPA is being released, she saves that news clipping, to understand under what circumstances did they got the bail.