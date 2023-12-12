Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At Least 23 Killed in 'Suicide Bombing' at Pakistan Police Station: Reports

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a relatively newly formed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Published
World
1 min read
At Least 23 Killed in 'Suicide Bombing' at Pakistan Police Station: Reports
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

At least 23 people were killed and 28 others injured in a north-west Pakistan police station within a security compound on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, following an alleged suicide bombing, AFP reported.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar, told Dawn that a rescue operation is in progress. However, details regarding the attack's nature remain scarce.

He added that the injured are being taken to Dera Hospital by rescue teams.

Aizaz Mehmood, an official from the state-run rescue service, confirmed the casualty figures to Reuters and said, "Gunshots are still being heard."

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Pakistan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×