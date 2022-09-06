Fact-Check: Child Kidnappers Caught on Camera? No, It's a Scripted Video

We divided the video into multiple keyframe using a video verification tool, InVid and ran a reverse image search on few of them along with Hindi keywords like 'child kidnapping'.

This led us to a longer version of the same video on Facebook which was uploaded on 9 July 2022 by a user named Sachin Thakur, who also runs a YouTube channel.

The caption of the video read, "Kidnappers of these children, please share video" in Hindi.

At 0:30, it also carried a disclaimer in Hindi and English, which said, "Please Read the video Disclaimer carefully. This is not a real incident."