Scripted Video of Kids 'Romancing' on Delhi Streets Viral With Communal Spin

A video showing a boy and two girls – dressed in their school uniforms – standing in an alleyway, is going viral on social media.

In the clip, the boy can be seen picking up one of the girls and then hugging her, while a person records this incident from balcony and throws water on them to drive them away.

At the end of the video, a man states that this is a common incident happening in Delhi involving school kids. The video is being shared with a communal angle to push the narrative of 'Love Jihad,' a term popularised by the right wing referring to alleged campaign of Muslims forcefully converting Hindu girls in the guise of love.

However, we found that this is one of the many scripted videos that have gone viral on the internet as real incidents. Several such videos have been shared over the last few months with misleading claims.