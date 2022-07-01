Scripted Video Passed Off As ‘Child Kidnapping Gang on the Run’

A five-minute long video, which shows two masked men being confronted by a group of people, is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the duo was kidnapping children in their car.

The video also shows children lying in the back seat of the car. However, we found that it is a scripted video and not a real one.

A slightly longer version carries a disclaimer which mentions that the video is a work of 'fiction' and has been created for 'awareness purposes'.