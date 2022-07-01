Scripted Video Passed Off As ‘Child Kidnapping Gang on the Run’

Fact-Check: The claim states that the video shows child kidnappers.
A five-minute long video, which shows two masked men being confronted by a group of people, is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the duo was kidnapping children in their car.
The video also shows children lying in the back seat of the car. However, we found that it is a scripted video and not a real one.
A slightly longer version carries a disclaimer which mentions that the video is a work of 'fiction' and has been created for 'awareness purposes'.
CLAIM
The caption along with the viral video suggests that the two men had kidnapped the children and were going to 'sell them, but were caught before that'.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A slightly longer version of the video showed a disclaimer, which mentioned that the video was 'complete fiction' and was made for 'awareness purpose'.
The video carried a disclaimer for being scripted.
It read, "This video is a complete fiction all events in the video are scripted and made for awareness purpose only this does not promote any kind of activity or defame any kind of rituals. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely conincidental. (sic)"
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'gang kidnapping children caught' in Hindi, we came across a YouTube video by 'Social Message'.
The Quint scanned this channel and found that it has uploaded several scripted videos in the past.
We found another scripted video on their Facebook page posted on 8 June 2022, in which one of the men seen in the viral video could be seen.
Two different scripted videos featured the same guy in same clothes.
Clearly, this video is a scripted video that is being shared as a real incident of men getting caught red-handed for kidnapping children.
We have debunked several such scripted videos, which have gone viral in the pas. You can read about them here.
