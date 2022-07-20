Hindu Man Marrying His Daughters? Nope, This Video Is Staged

The claim states that a Hindu man married his daughters.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows some youth questioning a man who married two young girls – who say that they were forced to marry him – is being shared on social media as a real incident.
The claim states that the a Hindu man forcefully married his two daughters, aged 19 and 20 years.
However, we found that the claim is false. The video being shared across platforms is scripted.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked many such scripted videos which are being shared with misleading, and often communal claims.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "एक बेटी की उम्र 20 तो दूसरी बेटी की उम्र 19 दोनो बेटियों से एक पिता ने जबरन शादी कर ली खैर ये पिता भी हिंदू हैं बच्ची भी हिन्दू हैं और अब ये पति पत्नी हैं अब किसी की भावनाएं आहत नहीं होंगी."
(Translation: One daughter is 20 years old, the other is 19. A Hindu father forcefully marries his two Hindu daughters. No one's feeling would be hurt now.)
The video posted by a freelance journalist named Mohammed Tanvir on 12 July has over 73,000 views at the time of writing this article.
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video, and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search led us to a video on YouTube. posted on a channel named "Neha_Singh."
The video (archive here) was posted on 26 June and had over eight lakh views at the time of writing this article. The video's title translated to '60-year-old man married two girls, see what happened next.'
The video was posted on a YouTube channel named 'Neha_Singh'.
Although the YouTube video is not the exact same as seen in the viral video, but all the elements match.
Viral video (L), YouTube video (R).
We also went through multiple other videos on the channel and found that most of the videos were shot in the same location.
Another video (archive here) on the channel, titled '60-year-old man marries his own daughter, everyone watch,' was also from the same venue.
The disclaimer read that the video was mde for "entertainment purpose" only.
We compared the two videos from the channel, and the temple gate like structure in the backdrop is the match. Take a look.
Viral video (L), YouTube video (R).
Clearly, a scripted video is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows a Hindu man marrying his own daughters.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)