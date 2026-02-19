ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Scripted Video Viral as Old Muslim Man Marrying Teenage Girl Forcibly

We were able to trace the video to a Facebook page named "Wedding Studio," based in Bangladesh.

WebQoof
A video claiming to show that a 75-year-old Muslim man allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl into marriage is being shared on social media.

The video captures the bride crying while the groom tries to lead her away. Additionally, posts sharing this video have shared it with a communal undertone.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this is a scripted vid

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Reddit thread that featured the same viral clip. It made the same claim that an old Muslim man married a teenage girl without consent.

  • The comments under this post led us to a Facebook post featuring the same clip. It was uploaded by an account named 'Wedding Studio' on 30 November 2025.

  • The post's caption noted, "Goodbye to the bride. This video is completely different, you will understand if you watch it." (translated from Bangla to English)

  • We went through this Facebook page and found the description which noted, "No one will take our videos serio. Our reels are created for your entertainment only and have no resemblance to reality or any such event. I do not make any videos against. Please, none of you make religious comments. We respect all religions." (sic.)

  • The account is based in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Team WebQoof reached out to the Facebook page for their inputs, and the story will be updated once we get a response.

Conclusion: The viral clip is scripted and not a real incident as claimed.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

