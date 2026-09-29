Fact-Check: Was a Hindu Boy Lynched by Muslims Over Blasphemy in Bangladesh? No!

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Hindu boy being beaten by Muslims over an accusation of religious blasphemy in Patiya, Bangladesh.
According to the claim, the boy who is named Partha Biswas, was critically injured and died after reaching a medical facility.
(An archived version of this claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video is from 2024 and shows people attacking an army vehicle outside a police station, demanding punishment for a youth named Partha Biswas.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a report from 2024 that shared the same visuals.
Bengali-language newspaper Suprobhat Bangladesh, published a report on , stating that a young man named Partha Biswas Punti was arrested for insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.
After the news spread, students and devotees surrounded the police station demanding punishment for Biswas.
During the protest, they vandalised two vehicles, including an army vehicle.
The Daily Ittefaq, another Bengali-language Bangladeshi newspaper, also reported on the incident, stating that angry madrasa students demanded the arrest of the young man and attacked the police station and an army vehicle.
BBC Bangla also reported on the incident, stating that, according to local journalists, rumours spread that an army vehicle leaving the police compound had the accused Biswas inside.
This led to hundreds of people surrounding the police station and the army jeep.
Dhaka Post published a report on , stating that the police have confirmed that the visuals being circulated on social media claiming to show the Hindu youth Partha Biswas, who was beaten to death, is misleading and a "distorted representation of an old incident."
There are no reports stating that Partha Biswas died, contrary to the claim that he was killed by the mob.
Conclusion: The video is from 2024 and shows people attacking an army vehicle outside a police station, demanding punishment for a youth named Partha Biswas.
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