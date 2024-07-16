Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Attended Ambani Wedding Together? No, Image is Edited!

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Attended Ambani Wedding Together? No, Image is Edited!

The photo has been edited to falsely claim that the two attended the celebrations together.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is edited and not real.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This image is edited and not real.

(Source: The Quint) 

An image showing Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his sister Arpita Khan, along with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being shared on social media platforms.

  • In the image, Rai was holding Khan's hand.

Those sharing have claimed that Khan and Rai attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, together.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as the image is edited.

  • Rai attended the wedding with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Whereas, Khan was spotted on the red carpet with his sister, Arpita Khan.

How did we find out?: We checked the footage of the red carpet of the Ambani celebrations on paparazzo Viral Bhayani's Instagram page.

  • We found the footage of the wedding day of multiple eminent personalities and celebrities.

  • Out of this, we spotted Aishwarya Rai's clip, where she posed for the cameras with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

  • We, then, spotted Khan's clip posing for the cameras with his sister Arpita Khan

  • Similarly, news agency ANI also posted images of Rai with her daughter at the celebrations.

  • Zoom TV also posted Khan's image with his sister.

  • There are no images or interactions that show that an interaction happened between Rai and Khan.

  • Additionally, Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan along with sister, Shweta Bachchan her husband and their children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Conclusion: The image is edited to falsely claim that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Ambani celebrations together.

