This Image of Anant and Radhika Wearing Attires Made in Gold Is AI-Generated

A photograph of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows them wearing attires made with gold.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Ambani Family in gold dress. Ambani's son, daughter-in-law dressed in Indian gold."
What is the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and is not a real visual.
Discrepancies in the viral image: The image had several glaring discrepancies, such as the hand of Ambani looked blurred and misshapen.
Merchant's hand clutching the purse also appeared to be blurred and the latter looked incomplete.
Moreover, the difference in lighting on Merchant and Ambani's face was another error that we spotted.
These errors are usually seen in AI-generated images, which indicated that the visual was not real.
The viral image had several glaring discrepancies.
What did detection tools show?: We used the help of detection tools namely 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?' and found that both tools indicated that the image was AI-generated.
The tool showed over 99 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.
The tool showed over 96 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.
Conclusion: This image of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wearing attires made in gold is actually AI-generated.
