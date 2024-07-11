AI-Generated Image of Justin Bieber Playing Harmonium Linked to Ambani Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image of Justin Bieber Playing Harmonium Linked to Ambani Wedding

Although Bieber did perform at a wedding event of Anant-Radhika, he did not wear what is shown in the image.

Fact-Check: The image is made using AI.

An image of artist Justin Bieber in traditional Indian clothes, playing the harmonium is being shared as one from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: While Bieber did perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding, this image was generated using Artificial Intelligence.

How did we find out?: After conducting a reverse image search on the image on Google, we found a Facebook post from 5 July on Boldsky's official page, which is an entertainment and lifestyle website. It shows the widely shared image with the voiceover stating that it is "AI-generated."

  • It also shows images from Justin Bieber's arrival in Mumbai for the event are shown in the video.

  • We ran the image on AI-detection websites such as HuggingFace, AI or Not and TrueMedia. Following are the results.

  • HuggingFace concluded that the image was 93 per cent generated using AI.

Here are the results given by HuggingFace. 

(Source: HuggingFace/Screenshot) 

AI or Not results showed that the image was 'likely AI-generated.'

Here are the results given by AI or Not. 

(Source: Ai Or Not/Screenshot) 

Similarly, TrueMedia's results were also 'generative AI.'

Here are the results given by TrueMedia. 

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot) 

Visuals from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Bieber took to his official Instagram page and shared several visuals from his performance and with Anant and Radhika too.

He shared videos of him interacting with the guests at the wedding too.

This is screenshot from Bieber's Instagram page.

(Source: Justin Bieber/Screenshot) 

Team WebQoof has previously debunked another AI-generated image linked to the Anant - Radhika wedding. It showed the couple in outfits purportedly made of gold. You can read it here.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image of Justin Bieber, playing harmonium is being shared as one from Anan—Radhika’s wedding festivities.

