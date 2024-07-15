Radhika Merchant Calls Nita Ambani the 'CEO' of Her Wedding With Anant Ambani

Radhika added that the planning was overseen by her sister-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani, as well as the internal staff of the Ambani family who tirelessly worked with the event planners to execute the opulent events.

Radhika further shared how her wedding dates with Anant were based on auspicious astrological alignments picked by their family priest. "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process," she told Vogue.

Following the wedding, the couple celebrated the shubh aashirwad ceremony on 13 July to seek blessings from their elders. On 14 July, the couple hosted their grand wedding reception or the mangal utsav for their friends and family.

A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.

Other international celebrities and dignitaries at the event included American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.