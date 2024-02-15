Did Russian President Vladimir Putin Call WEF Founder a ‘Global Terrorist’? No!

Fact-Check | Russian President Vladimir Putin did not call WEF founder a "global terrorist."
A photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin is being shared to claim that he recently called World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab "a global terrorist."
What else did the caption say?: The quote attributed to Putin mentioned that Klaus is holding humanity to ransom and further said, "Their New World Order has failed and their days are numbered."
What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google and found an article on a website named 'The People's Voice'.
It was headlined, "Putin Warns 'Globalist Terrorist' Klaus Schwab His 'Days Are Numbered'."
We found that the caption on the viral post appeared to be taken from the article's first paragraph.
The article mentioned that Putin's remarks came on 5 October at the plenary session of the 20th annual meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club.
It should be noted that this website has been called out for spreading m/disinformation on multiple occasions by different fact-checking organisations.
The article was published on 5 October 2023.
Did Putin make remarks against Schwab?: We found the English transcription of Putin's speech on the annual meeting uploaded on the President of Russia's office.
The transcript showed that Putin did not mention anything about Klaus or WEF, let alone calling him a "global terrorist."
Putin mentioned about Ukraine, western political culture, China, and other topics in his speech.
Valdai Discussion Club is a Moscow-based think tank which was established in 2004. We found the transcript of Putin's interaction on this website, too, but it did not mention anything about WEF or Schwab.
No evidence available in public domain: Team WebQoof did not find any news reports or any information available in the public domain that supported the claim of Putin's remarks against Schwab.
It should be noted that these events do not happen in isolation and if a comment was indeed by Putin, it would have received world wide attention.
Conclusion: A fabricated statement is being shared to claim that the Russian President called the WEF founder a "global terrorist."
