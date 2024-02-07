Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Another Deepfake Video of Sachin Tendulkar 'Promoting' a Video Game Goes Viral

Another Deepfake Video of Sachin Tendulkar 'Promoting' a Video Game Goes Viral

This is a digitally altered video of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar endorsing an online game is going viral as real.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a TV anchor followed by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar talking about an online game is going viral on social media as a real advertisement.

An archive can be seen here.

What's the truth?: This is a deepfake video.

  • Tendulkar has not endorsed any such online game.

  • He has clarified on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that a fake video of him 'promoting' an online game is going viral.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, which led us to an X post by News18 India, which showed the same video of the anchor.

  • In the original video, the anchor talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala.

  • We also found the original video of Tendulkar shared on YouTube by News18 on 23 April 2023.

  • Tendulkar is seen talking about his cricket journey and him turning 50.

  • It does not show him talking about the online game ‘Skyward Aviator’ as claimed.

  • Tendulkar took to his official X account to clarify that a deepfake video of him is going viral online.

  • He shared another deepfake video related to the same game and stated that this video was fake.

  • Team WebQoof has debunked this claim in the past which can be read here.

Conclusion: A deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar endorsing an online game is going viral as real.

