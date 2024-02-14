Old Video of People on Tractors From Punjab Peddled as Recent Clip From Delhi

Fact-check : An old video from Punjab is being falsely shared as one from the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an Instagram post from 4 February 2024.
The visuals in this video matched with the viral video and one of the comments under the video read, "Sangrur Punjab.03.02.24".
The video was shared on 4 February.
The video carried a watermark of 'Amanachairman' but this account did not carry this video. The account posted content related to Bhaana Sidhu, social activist and vlogger Bhagwan Singh.
Sidhu's page had shared a similar video to the viral one, the videos matched but the angles were different.
This was posted on 3 February and the caption stated that it showed 'Sangrur Morcha' from Badbar Toll Plaza to Barnala.
Reports about protests linked with this video: Taking a cue from the comments and the caption, we found reports about this protests.
We found a similar video shared by PTC News on YouTube, and the title suggested that protestors for Sidhu broke the barricades by their tractors.
According to Hindustan Times and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), hundreds of farmers and supporters of social media influencer Bhana Sidhu, protested just a few kilometres away from the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, Punjab.
These protesters blocked the national highway to protests against the arrest of Sidhu.
The Mohali police arrested Sidhu on 29 January for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm. This was the fourth case lodged against Sidhu by the Punjab police.
Conclusion: An old video from Punjab is being falsely shared as one from the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi.
