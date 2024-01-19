Fact-Check: Clip of Man Hurling Obscenities at WEF Chair Klaus Schwab Is Edited!

A video showing a man, who appears to be speaking at the stage during the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland, has gone viral on social media.
What is happening in the video?: The man in the video, while giving a speech, tells WEF chairperson Klaus Schwab to "go f**k yourself" along with his "globalist friends."
Those sharing the video are claiming that it shows a real incident of a participant hurling obscenities at Schwab during the 54th annual meeting of the WEF.
The video has been edited, which makes it look like the man was actually at the conference in Davos.
How did we find out?: The viral video in the claim was shared on a X account with the username 'damonimani', which is similar to the watermark seen in the video.
This indicates that this account may be the original source of the video.
Responding to his video, Imani stated that the video was "satire," sharing a link to the same clip on another website.
Imani has also created two videos in the series, the first of which shows him speaking at the stage again, apologising, but with a black eye this time.
In the second one, Imani appears to interrupt Schwab during his speech at the meeting.
News reports: Using relevant keywords, we looked for any reports about a person crashing the meeting, or using profanities to address guests from the stage, but did not find any.
If a person had done anything similar to what is seen in the viral video, especially during a meeting at a global level, it would be widely covered in the media.
Who is Damon Imani?: According to his website, Imani is an Iranian content producer based in Denmark.
He creates content related to current events, social issues and other related topics and is "known for his satirical approach."
