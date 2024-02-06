Did Russian President Putin Ignore Israel's Netanyahu? No, Claim Is Misleading!

A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin walking to greet various heads of state, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles the Third of the United Kingdom, is being shared on social media.
The video also shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, Putin and Rivlin do not greet him in the clip.
What are the users saying?: Users claimed that Putin ignored Netanyahu and did not "shake his hands or look at him," like the rest.
This post recorded 1.9 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is misleading.
This video is from 2020 and was taken during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.
There are several pictures of Putin and Netanyahu together from the event, and Rivlin escorted him later to meet other world leaders.
How did we find out?: We traced the original clip on YouTube and found it on news agency AFP's channel. It was uploaded on 23 January 2020.
It was uploaded with the caption that suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the fifth World Holocaust Forum and is now seated among other world leaders, amongst other things.
We found more videos and images of the World Holocaust Forum and checked for interactions between Putin and Netanyahu.
We came across a video of Putin's speech on i24newsEnglish's YouTube channel and noticed that at the end of his speech, Putin walked to Netanyahu, and the two dignitaries shook hands and hugged one another.
From 7:45 minutes of the video, the two can be seen interacting with one another.
There are other images from the forum as well that show Putin and Netanyahu interacting with each other.
We found some of them in Reuters photo archives. All these date back to 23 January 2020.
Putin and Netanyahu inaugurated the monument dedicated to the victims of the Leningrad siege.
(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)
Conclusion: While Putin did not greet Netanyahu in the viral clip, the two did interact and speak during the World Holocaust Forum in 2020.
