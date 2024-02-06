Did Russian President Putin Ignore Israel's Netanyahu? No, Claim Is Misleading!

A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin walking to greet various heads of state, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles the Third of the United Kingdom, is being shared on social media.

The video also shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, Putin and Rivlin do not greet him in the clip.

What are the users saying?: Users claimed that Putin ignored Netanyahu and did not "shake his hands or look at him," like the rest.