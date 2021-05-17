K’taka Cops ‘Punishing’ Lockdown Violators? No, Video is From Rewa

A video showing police personnel performing 'aarti' of people who were violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions has been shared with a claim that it shows Karnataka Police.

The claim comes in the backdrop of an observation by the Karnataka High Court wherein they asked the state's police to avoid the use of "excessive force" against lockdown violators.

However, we have found that the video, which dates back to April 2020, is from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, and not Karnataka, as mentioned in the viral claim.