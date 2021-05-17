K’taka Cops ‘Punishing’ Lockdown Violators? No, Video is From Rewa

(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing police personnel performing 'aarti' of people who were violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions has been shared with a claim that it shows Karnataka Police.
The claim comes in the backdrop of an observation by the Karnataka High Court wherein they asked the state's police to avoid the use of "excessive force" against lockdown violators.
However, we have found that the video, which dates back to April 2020, is from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, and not Karnataka, as mentioned in the viral claim.
CLAIM
The viral video was shared by film-maker Vivek Agnihotri, who wrote a caption that said, "I am told Karnataka HC ordered police not to beat up those who violate lockdown. This is the creative idea police came out with. (sic)"
The same caption was copied and used by other Facebook and Twitter users, who also shared the viral video.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID-WeVerify, we extracted keyframes from the video and ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.
In the search results, we found a longer version of the same video posted on Facebook on 11 April 2020.
The caption of the video said, "Madhya Pradesh Police lockdown todne walon ki aarti utaar rahi hai. Rewa MP"
[Translation: Madhya Pradesh police performing aarti of lockdown violators.]
While going through the keyframes in the longer version of the video, we also spotted a medical store in one of the frames. The name of the store was "Golden Medical". We looked up Golden Medical in Rewa and found photos of the store on Google. The store was located on Sirmour Chowk.
Comparison of the photo from Google and that in the viral video.
We then reached out to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Varma, who, too, confirmed that the video was from Rewa.
While going through the search results, we also found a video published by Zee News’ Bihar and Jharkhand channels, which falsely claimed that the video is from Patna, Bihar. We contacted police officers in Patna who told us that the video was not from Patna.
Evidently, an old video from MP's Rewa has been shared as Karnataka Police performing aarti of lockdown violators after the high court asked them to not use “excessive force”.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
