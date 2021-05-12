Old Photos of Dead Bodies Floating in Ganga Passed Off as Recent

Old and unrelated photographs showing corpses floating in the river Ganga have been shared with a false claim that they are recent images from Bihar's Buxar area.

However, we found that both the images date back to 2015 and are from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

On Tuesday, 11 May, the Bihar government said that a total of 71 bodies had been fished out of the Ganga river in Buxar, where they had been found floating in a decomposed state. Several bodies were found floating in the same river in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur as well.