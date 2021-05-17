Old Clips From Mumbai, Saudi Arabia Passed Off as Cyclone Tauktae

Amid the ongoing cyclone ‘Tauktae’, several old videos are being circulated on social media to claim that they show the current situation at Mumbai and Gujarat ports.

However, we found that two videos are from 2020 and the third one could be traced back to 2017. Out of the three videos, we could trace the origin of two of them. While one is from Mumbai, the other one is from Saudi Arabia’s Medina.

On Monday, 17 May, Cyclone Tauktae intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and was likely to reach the coast of Gujarat on Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department said. At least 12 people have been reported dead so far from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.

