Indian American Lawmakers Express 'Deep Concern' About Texas Bullying Incident

All four Indian American members of the United States (US) Congress have expressed their concern regarding a recent incident from a school in Texas in which an Indian-origin boy was assaulted at a school.

The video of the disturbing incident went viral on social media, and the details of it can be found here.

"We are writing to express our deep concern about the recent incident of bullying which occurred at Coppell Middle School North in the Coppell Independent School District (CISD). As you know, a widely circulated video of the incident shows 14-year-old Shaan Pritmani being assaulted and eventually 'choked out' in an alleged wrestling maneuver that could have resulted in serious injury," read a rare joint statement by Congressmen Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.