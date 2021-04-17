Kumbh Should Now Only Be Symbolic: PM Modi Appeals to Top Seer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 17 April, said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should now only 'be symbolic' as the country continues to grapple with an unprecedented health crisis.

Mass gathering of thousands of pilgrims along the banks of the Ganga has been a cause for concern and a public health threat as India witnesses a second wave of COVID-19 and several states are reporting an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, the prime minister said that he spoke to a head seer, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, over phone and made an appeal about the annual gathering in wake of the crisis.

He added that his appeal comes after two shahi snans have already taken place.