Kumbh Should Now Only Be Symbolic: PM Modi Appeals to Top Seer

He added that his appeal comes after two shahi snans have already taken place.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third Shahi Snan of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar.&nbsp;
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 17 April, said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should now only 'be symbolic' as the country continues to grapple with an unprecedented health crisis.

Mass gathering of thousands of pilgrims along the banks of the Ganga has been a cause for concern and a public health threat as India witnesses a second wave of COVID-19 and several states are reporting an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, the prime minister said that he spoke to a head seer, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, over phone and made an appeal about the annual gathering in wake of the crisis.

He added that his appeal comes after two shahi snans have already taken place.

In response, the seer tweeted, "We respect Prime Minister's appeal. Saving lives is important. I request the people to not come for snan in large numbers, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, and follow all rules."

Also Read

Blatant Violation of COVID SOP: Plea in SC Against Kumbh Gathering

Blatant Violation of COVID SOP: Plea in SC Against Kumbh Gathering

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!