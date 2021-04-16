Blatant Violation of COVID SOP: Plea in SC Against Kumbh Gathering

The plea reads, "...there is no protocol in place to ensure devotees who get infected at Haridwar do not go on to spread the virus when they return to their home districts," LiveLaw quoted.

Between 13 and 14 April, over 1000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Haridwar. On 15 April, Nirwani Akhada's chief, who had participated in the Mela, died due to the coronavirus.

"Blatant violations by the kumbh mela attendees were ignored despite the claim of respondent number 2 to take strict action against the violation of Covid guidelines," LiveLaw quoted the plea.

The petitioner also alleges that the Union of India, the State of Uttarakhand and the National Disaster Management Authority have not made an effort to discourage the mass gathering at Haridwar, even in the backdrop of a raging pandemic.

Further, the plea quoted Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who had encouraged participation in the mela at an earlier occasion.

"Nobody will be stopped in the name of COVID-19 as we are sure the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus", the CM had said, as stated by the plea.