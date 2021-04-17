Fact Check: Smelling Camphor Can’t ‘Increase’ Body Oxygen Levels

A message going viral on social media claims that smelling a combination of camphor, cloves (laung), carrom seeds (ajwain) and a few drops of eucalyptus oil can help in increasing oxygen levels in the body. The viral message is accompanied by a photo showing the above-mentioned ingredients on a small white cloth.

The claim comes when several states in the country are going through massive oxygen shortages amid the second wave of COVID-19.

However, we didn't find any scientific evidence to back the claim. We also spoke with chest specialists who called this claim a myth.