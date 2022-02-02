2017 Remark by Rajnath Singh Shared Ahead of Upcoming Punjab Polls

A newspaper clipping with the headline "Don't vote if you don't want to, but don't throw shoes: Rajnath" is being shared across social media platforms ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab as a recent statement by the defence minister.

However, we found that Singh made the remark in 2017 while speaking at a public rally in Punjab, after a shoe was thrown at former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at a gathering in Bathinda.

In his full address, Singh is heard denouncing the act, saying "don't vote for Badal sahab, don't vote for BJP if you don't want to, but will you turn violent and throw shoes and lathis? Is this your humanity?"