ADVERTISEMENT

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised After Testing COVID-Positive

His son Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "We hospitalised him as a precautionary measure."

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.</p></div>
i

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal was hospitalised in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 19 January.

"He is currently fine, had a mild fever. We hospitalised him as a precautionary measure," ANI quoted his son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as saying.

The 94-year-old politician is presently admitted to Dayanand Medical College And Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, news agency PTI reported.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said that Badal had tested positive for coronavirus.

"He is stable," Dr Sharma added.

Also Read

Delhi Nursing Officer Died in April 2021: Kin Await Rs 1Cr COVID Compensation

Delhi Nursing Officer Died in April 2021: Kin Await Rs 1Cr COVID Compensation
ADVERTISEMENT

As per news agency ANI, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi spoke to Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 3,17,532 new infections, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries on Thursday, 20 January. The number of active cases in the country stands at 19,24,051, while the daily positivity rate is at 16.41 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh Government Slashes RT-PCR Test Rates to Rs 350

Andhra Pradesh Government Slashes RT-PCR Test Rates to Rs 350

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT