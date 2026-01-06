Clip of Rajnath Singh Saying RSS Provoked Muslims for Delhi Blast Is a Deepfake

advertisement
A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a public event is being widely shared across social media.
What does he say?: In the video, Singh can be heard saying, "What is happening in our country today? Some bad RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) extremists are provoking our Muslim youth against the government. When we investigated the Delhi blast, we found that the Muslim doctor who was caught was just a pawn. The real issue is that the bad RSS actors were behind them. Our society is coming into their clutches. I am warning them that they work by RSS' ideology."
What is the claim?: The clip is being shared to claim that Singh allegedly admitted that "rogue RSS leaders were involved in manipulating Muslim youth in Delhi incident,"(sic) referring to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on 10 November 2025.
Those sharing the claim have said that Singh's statement "marks the first high-level acknowledgement of RSS' involvement in spreading terror across India."
But...?: The video is an AI-manipulated one and doesn't show a real statement by Singh.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an X post by news agency ANI, which showed similar visuals of Singh.
It noted that the video shows Singh attending the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Noble's University in Udaipur Rajasthan.
In the clip shared, the defence minister spoke about education systems and how one that did not impart "humility, character, and moral values along with knowledge cannot be considered successful," as highly educated people were also involved in criminal activities and "white-collar terrorism."
Referring to the Delhi blast, he asked, "Who carried out the Delhi bomb blasts? Doctors. Those who write 'Rx' before writing prescriptions, now there is RDX (Research Department eXplosive) in their hands."
Taking a clue from the caption, we looked for a longer version of Singh's speech on YouTube.
We found the full video of the event on Rajnath Singh's YouTube channel, which had livestreamed it on 2 January.
In this video, Singh takes the podium at the 1:05:20-minute mark.
He spoke about "positive vibrations" at the University's Foundation Day, and how it gave him a chance for him to talk to students and teachers.
Singh went on to speak about the importance of institutes of education, listing off scholars India has produced in her history, with her "rich and unparalleled" knowledge systems.
He then spoke about the importance of having good teachers and empowering them, noting that the new National Education Policy aims to do so.
The defence minister also said how it was also important to impart moral values along with education, going on to talk about the start-ups in defence sector making India "completely self-reliant in terms of weapons," and how the next generation would increase innovation with the help of new technologies.
Is it AI?: We submitted the video to Buffalo University's Deepfake-o-Meter for analysis.
Four of its detectors showed 90+ percent confidence in the video being an AI-generated one.
We also shared the video with the Trusted Information Alliance's (TIA) Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) for closer examination.
They ran the clip through Aurigin.ai's detector, which showed 96 percent confidence in the overall audio track being "partially AI-generated."
The audio track between timestamps 0:14 to 0:20 seconds in the claim was found to be AI-generated with 94 percent confidence.
Additionally, ElevenLabs' speech classifier noted that it was 72 percent sure about the audio having been made using their software.
When DAU ran the video through Hive Moderation's deepfake detection tool, it marked multiple frames as 'yes_deepfake' noting AI-manipulations on Singh's face throughout the video.
Conclusion: A deepfake of Rajnath Singh's speech in Udaipur is being shared to falsely claim that he said bad actors from the RSS had provoked Muslim youth before the Delhi bomb blast.
