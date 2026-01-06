Clip of Rajnath Singh Saying RSS Provoked Muslims for Delhi Blast Is a Deepfake

A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a public event is being widely shared across social media.

What does he say?: In the video, Singh can be heard saying, "What is happening in our country today? Some bad RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) extremists are provoking our Muslim youth against the government. When we investigated the Delhi blast, we found that the Muslim doctor who was caught was just a pawn. The real issue is that the bad RSS actors were behind them. Our society is coming into their clutches. I am warning them that they work by RSS' ideology."

What is the claim?: The clip is being shared to claim that Singh allegedly admitted that "rogue RSS leaders were involved in manipulating Muslim youth in Delhi incident,"(sic) referring to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on 10 November 2025.