Old Video of Venezuelan Prez Maduro’s Poster Being Brought Down Viral as Recent

How did we find that out?: On performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video using the help of Google Lens, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'Nioh Berg'.

It was uploaded on 30 July 2024 .

The video's caption said, "Posters of the tyrant Maduro are ripped down in Venezuela right now. We may be witnessing the beginning of an anti-communist revolution."