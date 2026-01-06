Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip From March 2025 Viral as Hindu Youths Brutally Attacked in Bangladesh

Old Clip From March 2025 Viral as Hindu Youths Brutally Attacked in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi fact-checking organisation, Rumour Scanner noted that the two youths were not Hindu, but Muslims.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from March 2025 and it shows two Muslims being attacked in Bangladesh.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is from March 2025 and it shows two Muslims being attacked in Bangladesh.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a bearded man in a skull cap brutally assaulting two men tied to a pole is being shared as one from Bangladesh.

Those sharing the clip claim that it shows the harsh realities of Hindu living in Bangladesh.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We also received a query about this claim on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video shows two Muslim youths being beaten for alleged theft in Bangladesh in March 2025.

Also ReadIndia To Recognise Somaliland as an Independent Country? No, Claim Is False!

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Facebook post by Barishal Sangbad Digital, which featured the same clip as the viral video. It was uploaded on 17 March 2025.

  • The post's caption noted, "Two youths tied up, tortured on charges of theft in Barisal." There was no mention of their religious identities.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search, which led us to news reports from March 2025.

  • JagoNews24 reported that two young men, Mithun (20), son of local resident Chan Munshi, and Lincoln (23), son of Babul Bepari, were tied up and brutally beaten by a local shop owner after being accused of stealing iron sheets to sell.

  • The youths were later rescued by their relatives. Although the police at the scene had seen the video of the assault, no formal complaint had been filed at the time, and authorities had said appropriate action would be taken.

  • Prothomalo also reported about the same incident in March 2025.

  • Neither of the news reports mentioned the religion of the two men.

Team WebQoof, then, came across a fact-check report by Bangladesh's Rumour Scanner from August 2025, which noted that the two being assaulted in the video were Muslims and not Hindus.

  • The organisation spoke to Zakir Hossain Sikder, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Airport Police Station of the Barisal Metropolitan Police, who confirmed that none of the victims were Hindu but Muslims.

  • The officer also told Rumour Scanner that the accused individuals were currently in jail in connection with the case.

Conclusion: The viral video shows Muslim youth being beaten for alleged theft in Bangladesh.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Hindu Man Being Assaulted in Bangladesh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT