Old Clip From March 2025 Viral as Hindu Youths Brutally Attacked in Bangladesh

A video showing a bearded man in a skull cap brutally assaulting two men tied to a pole is being shared as one from Bangladesh.
Those sharing the clip claim that it shows the harsh realities of Hindu living in Bangladesh.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a Facebook post by Barishal Sangbad Digital, which featured the same clip as the viral video. It was uploaded on .
The post's caption noted, "Two youths tied up, tortured on charges of theft in Barisal." There was no mention of their religious identities.
We then ran a relevant keyword search, which led us to news reports from March 2025.
JagoNews24 reported that two young men, , were tied up and brutally beaten by a local shop owner after being accused of stealing iron sheets to sell.
The youths were later rescued by their relatives. Although the police at the scene had seen the video of the assault, no formal complaint had been filed at the time, and authorities had said appropriate action would be taken.
Prothomalo also reported about the same incident in .
Neither of the news reports mentioned the religion of the two men.
Team WebQoof, then, came across a fact-check report by Bangladesh's Rumour Scanner from , which noted that the two being assaulted in the video were Muslims and not Hindus.
The organisation spoke to Zakir Hossain Sikder, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Airport Police Station of the Barisal Metropolitan Police, who confirmed that none of the victims were Hindu but Muslims.
The officer also told Rumour Scanner that the accused individuals were currently in jail in connection with the case.
Conclusion: The viral video shows Muslim youth being beaten for alleged theft in Bangladesh.
