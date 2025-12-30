Punjab: How a School Protest Turned Against RSS in This Hindu Majority Town

(Ground reports such as these require resources and time and often come at personal risk to the reporters. Help us do more such reports by becoming a member.)

Talwara, a town where Hindus form 90 per cent of the population in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, has become the centre of a protest against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). And the reason for this is the BBMB DAV Public School, where generations of local residents have studied.

A proposal to privatise the BBMB DAV School has sparked outrage across Talwara, with many locals calling it a pretext for giving the school away to RSS-linked bodies.

On 26 December, Chandigarh Police detained Sunny Mehta, a leader of the Joint Action Committee of BBMB DAV Bachao Morcha, before his planned march with other protesters to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) headquarters in Chandigarh. Sunny’s detention on the Punjab University campus triggered protests at the university, forcing the police to release him and arrange a meeting with BBMB officials.

Sunny, along with the residents of Talwara, Hoshiarpur, had traveled nearly 200 km from their town to protest against the proposed privatisation of the school in front of the BBMB headquarters.

Before we get into the protest in more detail, it's important to discuss the background.