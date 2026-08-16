Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Bangladesh Shared as One of a Boy Harassing Schoolgirls in India

Video From Bangladesh Shared as One of a Boy Harassing Schoolgirls in India

We found out that the video originates from Bangladesh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a boy harassing two schoolgirls in Bangladesh&nbsp;is being shared as one from India, with a false communal claim.</p></div>
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A video of a boy harassing two schoolgirls in Bangladesh is being shared as one from India, with a false communal claim.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared widely, claiming to show a boy harassing two schoolgirls in India.

  • One of the posts that shared the video is captioned, "This is a new normal for Hindutva extremists under BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) India."

  • Another post is captioned, "Maybe this is the way they get happiness. BJP and sanghi have made sure hate reaches every age group. (SIC)"

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared To Show a Celebration of Balochistan’s Independence

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post sharing the same visuals with a caption stating that the video originated in Bangladesh.

  • According to the caption, the video shows a schoolgirl being kicked in Bangladesh's Sonargaon.  

The post states that the video is from Bangladesh. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We found an Instagram post that also shared the same visuals, with a caption indicating that the video is from Bangladesh.

  • According to the caption of the video, the boy is harassing students of Kanchpur Omar Ali High School in Bangladesh.

The post states that the video is from Bangladesh. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We noticed that the video had a watermark, possibly that of a news channel.

  • Next, we ran a reverse image search and found that it is the logo of Newsnarayanganj Digital, a Bangla news portal from Narayanganj City, Bangladesh.

  • Following this, we went through Newsnarayanganj Digital's official Facebook account and found the original post.

  • The video was uploaded on 6 August 2026 and is captioned "Schoolgirl subjected to eve-teasing near the port. (translated from Bangla to English)

  • We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Business Standard, a Bangladeshi daily, reporting on the same incident.

  • According to the report, the video shows a schoolgirl from Kanchpur Omar Ali High School being kicked by a boy in Narayanganj's Sonargaon, Bangladesh.

A report by the Bangladeshi publication, The Business Standard.

(Source: The Business Standard/Screenshot)

  • We found a report by Prothom Alo, a Bangladeshi news publication, reporting on the same.

  • According to the report, the viral video shows a boy kicking a schoolgirl in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

  • The report states that the boy who received a Transfer Certificate has now been reinstated to school.

The report also states that the video is from Bangladesh. 

(Source: Prothom Alo/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal or political angle.

Also ReadBJP Shares Misleading Claim About Rahul Gandhi 'Insulting' the National Anthem

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